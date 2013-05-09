Telecom Italia says will keep majority of network in any case

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Thursday he did not rule out selling a stake in its fixed line network but will keep majority of it in any case.

“We do not rule out anything except the fact we will be in any case maintaining majority of the network,” Bernabe said during a conference call with analysts.

He said the possible sale of a stake in the network, which could be spun off in a yet-to-be created new company, would not be discussed by the board when it meets on May 23. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)