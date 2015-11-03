FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iliad founder Niel meets with Italian watchdog over Telecom Italia
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Iliad founder Niel meets with Italian watchdog over Telecom Italia

Alberto Sisto

2 Min Read

ROME, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel met Italian market watchdog Consob on Tuesday after the regulator said Niel had built positions equivalent to a 15.1 percent voting stake in Telecom Italia, but neither side made any comment on the talks.

Consob is carrying out routine checks on Niel’s investment, a source at the regulator told Reuters last week, including verifying possible links with Vivendi, the French media group which is the largest investor in Telecom Italia with a 20 percent stake.

Under Italian rules, any proof that the two investors acted in concert would trigger an offer for the rest of Telecom Italia’s shares.

Niel left Consob’s offices in Rome without commenting to reporters. A Consob spokesman declined comment.

Niel, 48-year-old founder of low-cost French mobile operator Iliad, has accumulated derivative contracts that could make him the second-biggest investor in the Italian phone group behind Vivendi.

The Italian government has said it is closely following events at Telecom Italia, a company deemed strategic for the country. But a spokesman for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said Niel would not meet any government representatives.

Renzi is keen to promote investment in ultra-fast Internet to help spur the country’s sluggish economy. Telecom Italia, Italy’s largest telecoms group, plays a key role in his plan. (Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.