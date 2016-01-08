FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says not in contact with Oi
January 8, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia says not in contact with Oi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has held no contacts with Oi over the idea of tying up their Brazilian assets, a spokesman for the Italian phone group said on Friday.

“There are no contacts, neither formal nor informal, with Oi,” the spokesman said in a text message.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that Oi, Brazil’s most indebted phone carrier, had started talks with the controlling shareholder of rival TIM Participações SA over a merger, with discussions initially focusing on governance issues. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

