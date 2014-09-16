FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia shares down after report it is mulling Oi takeover
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 16, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia shares down after report it is mulling Oi takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia were down almost 3 percent after a report it was considering the possible acquisition of Brazilian carrier Oi .

Telecom Italia has spoken to advisers about using its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes to buy Oi in a move to challenge Spanish rival Telefonica, Bloomberg said, citing people who had asked not to be identified.

No approach had been made, the report said, adding any deal would need Brazilian regulatory approval.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
