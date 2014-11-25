Telecom Italia CEO says no talks with Oi for now

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - There are no talks between Telecom Italia and Brazil’s Oi for the time being and it would be premature to talk about a possible capital increase for the Italian group, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia on Friday said it would examine a possible tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes and Oi, without giving further details.

“There are no negotiations for the time being,” Marco Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event, in comments confirmed by a spokesman.

Asked about the possibility of a capital increase, which the group has repeatedly denied, Patuano said: “It is premature to talk about it now. At the moment no operation on capital is being studied.”