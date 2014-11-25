FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia CEO says no talks with Oi for now
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 25, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says no talks with Oi for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - There are no talks between Telecom Italia and Brazil’s Oi for the time being and it would be premature to talk about a possible capital increase for the Italian group, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia on Friday said it would examine a possible tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes and Oi, without giving further details.

“There are no negotiations for the time being,” Marco Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event, in comments confirmed by a spokesman.

Asked about the possibility of a capital increase, which the group has repeatedly denied, Patuano said: “It is premature to talk about it now. At the moment no operation on capital is being studied.”

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.