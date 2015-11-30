FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange says not in talks with Telecom Italia, studying sector
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Orange says not in talks with Telecom Italia, studying sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange said on Monday it was not in talks with Italian peer Telecom Italia but had hired advisory banks to finetune its assessment of the European telecoms sector.

“Orange’s financial and strategic management team is working with banks to finetune its view of the evolution of the telecoms sector in the context of a single market on a 5- to 10-year horizon,” a spokesman told Reuters.

“As far as Orange is concerned, no target has been identified today and no discussion has been opened with Telecom Italia,” he said.

Orange was responding to a request for comment about a Bloomberg report saying the French group was considering a potential tie-up with Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia said earlier on Monday it had had no contacts with Orange. [nI6N13B01F} (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; writing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.