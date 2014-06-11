FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali agrees to quit shareholder pact in Telecom Italia's top investor
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Generali agrees to quit shareholder pact in Telecom Italia's top investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Generali kicked off the dismantling of a shareholder agreement in Telecom Italia’s top investor Telco by exercising an option to leave the pact early.

Generali formed the Telco group in 2007 with Spanish telecom operator Telefonica and Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.

Telco is Telecom Italia’s biggest investor with a stake of about 22 percent and was, until a change in corporate governance practices this year, able to appoint a majority of board members.

In a statement, Generali said it had asked its Chief Executive Mario Greco to define the exact procedure to implement its exit from the Telco pact. Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo have also signalled they are willing to leave the pact but have not yet given a clear timing on when this may happen. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.