Telecom Italia sees stable revenue, EBITDA growth in 2013-16
November 7, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia sees stable revenue, EBITDA growth in 2013-16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia expects stable growth in revenues and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between 2013-2016, the debt-laden company said in a new industrial plan released on Thursday.

According to slides posted on its website, Italy’s biggest telecoms operator, which is in the middle of a strategy shift, expects capital expenditure between 2014-2016 to total less than 14 billion euros ($18.74 billion).

The company forecast an adjusted net debt of around 2.1 times EBITDA by 2016, including announced equity strengthening and excluding the impact from non-organic items and currency fluctuations.

For its Tim Brasil unit, the company said it expects revenues and EBITDA to grow at compound annual growth rates in the mid single digits between 2013-16. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Isla Binnie)

