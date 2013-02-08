FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia Media sale process postponed
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 8, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia Media sale process postponed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media said on Friday its board had decided to postpone the discussion of its sale process, without indicating a date.

Telecom Italia has put up for sale the loss-making television company, of which it owns 77.7 percent, to help cut debt and focus on its core telecoms business.

“The board resolved to postpone the topic of the sale process to a subsequent meeting to be called alongside a meeting of Telecom Italia’s board,” Telecom Italia Media said in a statement.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica said on Friday the discussion of the sale was likely to be postponed to Tuesday or Wednesday.

Telecom Italia held a board meeting on Thursday to discuss its 2012 results and strategy. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.