Italy President meets Telecom Italia chairman
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 25, 2013 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Italy President meets Telecom Italia chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italian President Giorgio Napolitano met with the chairman of Telecom Italia Franco Bernabe on Wednesday, the office of the President said in a note.

The meeting came after Spain’s Telefonica reached a deal with the Italian shareholders of Telco that will allow the Spanish group to gradually take full control of the vehicle that controls Telecom Italia.

Criticism of the deal by Italian politicians and union leaders has escalated since it was announced early on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
