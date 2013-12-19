FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy approves cuts to broadband prices in spite of EU request
December 19, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Italy approves cuts to broadband prices in spite of EU request

MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s telecoms regulator AGCOM said on Thursday it had approved cuts to the wholesale broadband prices that Telecom Italia charges its rivals to access its network, shrugging off a EU request to withdraw the proposal.

In July AGCOM tentatively approved lower fees for Telecom Italia’s rivals, a move that the former phone monopoly said would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($152 million).

In December the European Commission formally asked AGCOM to withdraw or amend the proposed cuts, saying the move would discourage investment. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

