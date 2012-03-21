FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T.Italia under investigation in SIM card probe-sources
March 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 6 years

T.Italia under investigation in SIM card probe-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s telecoms group Telecom Italia has been placed under investigation in a long-running fraud probe involving the issue of irregular SIM cards, investigative sources said on Wednesday.

Police were at the company’s offices in Milan to notify Telecom’s Chief Executive Marco Patuano of the probe, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Around 100 Telecom managers and employees are under investigation in the probe, the sources said.

Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro

