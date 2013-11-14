FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Telecom Italia to junk, outlook negative
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 6:10 PM / 4 years ago

S&P cuts Telecom Italia to junk, outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday it had downgraded Telecom Italia to junk with a negative outlook due to its persistently high level of debt.

Telecom Italia rating was reduced to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-'.

“Telecom Italia will likely continue to face tough competitive, economic, and regulatory environments in Italy,” the ratings agency said.

S&P said the negative outlook reflected the possibility of possible further rating downside if the group fails to improve domestic operating performances, accelerate debt reduction, and bolster cash flow protection metrics.

Telecom Italia unveiled last week plans to raise 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) through a 1.3 billion euros convertible bond and asset sales to fix its balance sheet and help fund investments. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.