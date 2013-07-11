FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulator approves lower fees for Telecom Italia copper network
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 11, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Regulator approves lower fees for Telecom Italia copper network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian telecommunications regulator has approved lower fees for wholesale services to access Telecom Italia’s copper network, as it moves ahead with a regulatory review aimed at smoothing a transition to new generation networks.

In a statement on Thursday, regulator AGCOM said its proposal will be reviewed by Brussels adding it will take a final decision well before the end of the year.

The decision comes while AGCOM is in talks with Telecom Italia over a plan by the former telecoms monopoly to spin off its fixed-line copper and fibre network that will allow equal access to all operators.

Earlier this week, AGCOM welcomed Telecom Italia’s plan to spin off the phone lines and said the move could earn the company regulatory benefits. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)

