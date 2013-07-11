FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Regulator approves lower access fees at Telecom Italia
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Regulator approves lower access fees at Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian telecommunications regulator AGCOM on Thursday tentatively approved lower fees for rivals to use Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network, sparking criticism from the Italian phone company.

Telecom Italia said the ruling would reduce its revenues by 110 million euros this year.

AGCOM is in talks with Telecom Italia over a plan by the former telecoms monopoly to spin off its fixed-line copper and fibre network.

“The decision will have a material impact on Telecom Italia’s accounts ... and the course of the access network spin-off ... which the AGCOM decision puts at great risk,” Telecom Italia said.

AGCOM said its ruling will be reviewed by European authorities and it plans to take a final decision well before the end of the year.

Telecom Italia said the decision goes against European rules and that it would appeal “to the proper authorities.”

The cut in access fees “would change the value of Telecom’s network quite a bit, with direct and indirect repercussions on the spinoff process, because it would make it more difficult to set its future value,” said Cristoforo Morandini, partner at Between SpA consultancy.

Telecom Italia has valued its network at 12 billion to 15 billion euros, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Earlier this week, AGCOM welcomed Telecom Italia’s plan to spin off the phone lines and said the move could earn the company regulatory benefits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.