Italy regulator gives preliminary nod to Telecom Italia spin-off
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Italy regulator gives preliminary nod to Telecom Italia spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s telecommunications regulator has given the go-ahead to Telecom Italia’s plan to spin off its fixed-line network, after a preliminary assessment of the project.

Separating the fixed-line network business would allow Italy’s biggest phone company to sell a stake in the operation and help it pay off some of its debts.

“The proposal meets requirements for functional separation set by (Europe’s communications regulator) BEREC,” Italian regulator AGCOM said in a statement on Thursday.

AGCOM said it would start a further analysis on the spin-off in September and called for Telecom Italia to submit additional information and confirm its decision to pursue the project.

Telecom Italia and AGCOM have recently clashed over a decision by the regulator to cut fees that rivals pay to access its copper lines.

Writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
