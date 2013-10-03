FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia chairman hands in resignation as board starts-source
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman hands in resignation as board starts-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s executive chairman Franco Bernabe will hand in his resignation at the start of a board meeting on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

“The board meeting will start with Bernabe’s resignation,” the source told Reuters shortly after the meeting began.

The resignation of Bernabe, who has been at the helm of the debt-laden company for six years, comes after a strategy clash with core investors Telefonica, Intesa Sanpaolo , Generali and Mediobanca.

The 65-year-old manager will leave Telecom Italia, one of Italy’s largest private-sector employers, in need of a new business plan that can boost its depressed share price, cut debt of nearly 29 billion euros and reverse years of sluggish growth. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.