Telecom Italia CEO says no merger talks underway over Brazil unit
March 7, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says no merger talks underway over Brazil unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia chief executive said on Friday no talks were under way on any potential tie-ups involving its TIM Brasil unit, including with broadband operator GVT.

“There are no talks ongoing on any potential combination in Brazil,” Marco Patuano told analysts during a conference call.

Patuano, however, said the potential merger of TIM Brasil and GVT, which is owned by Vivendi, would bring together two good assets and create synergies.

He also said TIM Brasil remained a strategic assets but “if a jumbo offer comes, we will evaluate it.” (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

