Telecom Italia cuts 2013 core profit guidance

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia cut on Friday its guidance on 2013 core profits citing the difficult economic situation, tough competition and adverse regulation.

In a statement the company said it now expected 2013 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to drop at a mid-single-digit rate, from previous guidance of a low single-digit fall.

Telecom Italia confirmed its willingness to spin off its fixed-line network and stuck to its other full-year targets for stable organic revenues and adjusted net debt falling to below 27 billion euros ($35.73 billion) from 28.8 billion euros at end-June.

Goodwill writedowns for 2.2 billion euros dragged the company into a first-half net loss of 1.407 billion euros. Revenues in the period fell 2.7 percent in organic terms and core profit dropped 6.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)