FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia H1 core earnings fall, continues Brazil review
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia H1 core earnings fall, continues Brazil review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Wednesday its core earnings fell 7.6 percent in the first half as a weak economy in its domestic Italian market and a slowdown in Brazil weighed on sales.

The company said in a statement earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 4.345 billion euros ($5.81 billion), roughly in line with an analyst consensus estimate of 4.379 billion euros.

Revenues fell 11.2 percent to 10.551 billion euros, also hit by a devaluation of the Brazilian real, while adjusted net debt was 27.358 billion euros, up 551 million euros from end-2013.

Telecom Italia also said it would continue to carry an in-depth evaluation of its strategic options in Brazil, reiterating the country was a core market for the group. (1 US dollar = 0.7482 euro) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.