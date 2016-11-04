FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Telecom Italia Q3 core profit rises slightly above forecasts
November 4, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

Telecom Italia Q3 core profit rises slightly above forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Friday posted a slightly better-than-expected 8.5 percent rise in third-quarter core earnings, helped by cost cutting at home and in Brazil and a stronger performance from its domestic mobile operations.

The stock rose after the results and was trading up 0.5 percent by 1211 GMT, outperforming a 0.9 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index.

Italy's biggest phone group, controlled by French media group Vivendi, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.152 billion euros ($2.39 billion), a touch above a consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company of 2.098 billion euros.

Sales at the former telecoms monopoly, which is seeking new sources of income as its traditional phone services lose appeal amid competition from Internet rivals, rose 1.4 percent to 4.8 billion euros, in line with expectations.

The company confirmed its expectation for a low single digit growth in domestic organic EBITDA this year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo)

