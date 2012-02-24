UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia cuts dividend as debt bites

* Cuts 2011 dividend by 25 percent to 900 mln euros

* Sticks to target of cutting net debt to 25 mln euros in 2013

* Drops policy of raising dividends until debt goal reached

* Core earnings, revs in 2011 match analyst expectations

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia, cut its dividend by 25 percent, reversing its pledge for a 15 percent increase and mirroring moves by peers, as it battles to reduce over 30 billion euros of ($41 billion) of debts in the midst of an economic downturn.

Italy, whose economy has fallen into recession due to a sovereign debt crisis, was hit by credit rating cuts in 2012, making debt reduction even more of a priority for Italy’s largest telecom firm to prevent a costly downgrade.

The Rome-based group on Friday cut its 2011 dividend to an overall sum of 900 million euros, and confirmed its target of reducing net debt to about 25 billion euros in 2013.

It did not give a dividend per share figure.

Expansion and double-digit percentage growth in South America, coupled with cost cuts, more than offset a decline in its biggest Italian market, allowing Telecom Italia to post a rise in revenues and core earnings.

The dividend decision mirrors similar moves by other telecoms firms in Europe, which dropped generous payouts to counter a negative mix of economic recession, competition and costly network upgrades in their mature home markets.

Total core earnings rose 7.3 percent in 2011 to 12.25 billion euros and revenues rose 8.7 percent, both matching analyst expectations.

The worsening of Italy’s debt woes has pushed Telecom Italia shares down about 21 percent in the last year to a level which some investors view as a entry point given the group’s exposure to fast-growing Brazil and softened domestic mobile competition.

Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said shareholder remuneration will return to growth when its debt reduction target is reached.