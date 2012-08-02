UPDATE 2-T.Italia seeks to soothe investors on debt and dividend

* H1 core earnings 5.86 bln euros vs consensus 5.91 bln euros

* Brazil expected to ease sales ban soon - chairman

* Shares turn lower, tracking weak market (Adds chairman comments, details, updates shares)

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia sought to reassure investors that it would achieve its debt-reduction targets without further dividend cuts after first-half core earnings were hit by recession in its home market and weaker growth in Brazil.

Chairman Franco Bernabe reaffirmed the heavily indebted group’s targets in spite of a worsening euro zone crisis, which prompted larger peer Telefonica to scrap its dividend last month for the first time in 80 years.

“We are going through one of the worst crises since the 1930s and markets have no visibility,” Bernabe told a conference call after the release of first-half results.

“We promised a further decrease in debt levels in the next two years and we will deliver.”

Telefonica’s dividend decision raised concerns that Telecom Italia, in which the Spanish operator is the largest investor, could follow suit.

However, Bernabe insisted that solid cashflow ensured that Telecom Italia’s dividend policy was sustainable, adding that recent bond issues had contributed to maintaining a liquidity margin to cover the group’s debt maturities until 2014.

The company’s shares rose as much as 4.7 percent before succumbing to broader market weakness after a policy announcement by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors who had been expecting some bold actions. .

In May Telecom Italia said that the dividend had hit a floor and pointed to possible increases from 2014. It had cut the 2011 payout by 25 percent to safeguard against a costly credit ratings downgrade.

First-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 5.86 billion euros ($7.21 billion), down 1.6 percent on last year and just short of a consensus analysts’ forecast of 5.91 billion euros.

Analysts highlighted weakness in results at the Brazil and Argentina units, where growth slowed, plus an acceleration in the decline in Italian mobile sales in the second quarter because of the economic situation.

Like Telecom Italia, Telefonica results were hit by milder growth in Brazil, which accounts for a quarter of Telecom Italia’s revenue base and half that of the Spanish group.

Telecom Italia’s Brazilian business TIM, the country’s No.2 wireless phone company, missed profit forecasts in the second quarter as a cooling economy and stiffer competition dragged on growth.

Bernabe said he expected Brazilian regulators to ease “very soon” a July ban on the sale of new mobile plans that could further erode TIM’s revenues.

The group’s Telecom Argentina division also missed analysts’ expectations when it reported a broadly flat first-half net profit on Tuesday.

Bernabe also said that the sale of the group’s Telecom Italia Media operation, for which it has received five bids, should be completed by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Editing by David Goodman)