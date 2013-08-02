UPDATE 2-Telecom Italia cuts profit target as price war bites

* Eyes mobile consolidation after Hutchison talks collapse

* Core profit seen falling by mid-single-digits in 2013

* Confirms plan to spin off network

* Shares close 4.2 percent lower

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia warned profit will fall faster than it had previously thought this year, as a price war for mobile phone services and the deep economic recession in Italy bite.

The profit warning reignited investors’ concerns that Italy’s biggest phone group by market share might have to tap shareholders for cash to meet its debt reduction target and keep an investment-grade rating, sending its shares down 4.2 percent on Friday.

Telecom Italia stuck to its target to cut net debt, rated at just one level above “junk” status, to below 27 billion euros ($35.7 billion) at the end of the year from 28.8 billion at the end of June.

The company has struggled to grow because of the six-year long economic downturn and needs to find other sources of finance after attempts to bring new investors on board failed. On Friday it confirmed plans to issue up to 3 billion euros of hybrid debt.

Excluding currency fluctuations and other items, it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop at a mid-single-digit rate in 2013, from previous guidance of a low single-digit fall.

Chairman and Chief Executive Franco Bernabe, who has been steadily cutting costs but has failed to forge tie-ups because of opposition from controlling shareholders, dismissed the need for a rights issue or sale of the company’s Brazilian business TIM Participacoes.

He said competition among mobile operators, which hit profitability in the second quarter as the company cut prices to retain customers and attract new ones, had become unsustainable and he expected mergers were not too far away.

Telecom Italia is the leading player in Italy’s mobile phone market, battling it out with Vodafone Italia, Vimpelcom’s Wind and Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa’s 3 Italia unit.

“The others are suffering as much or more than we are. In the next six months ... I expect an easing of the competitive pressure,” Bernabe told analysts on a conference call.

Telecom Italia’s EBITDA margin fell 1.8 percentage points to 38.9 percent in the first half of the year

After Telecom Italia walked away from merger talks with Hutchison’s 3 Italia in July, two people familiar with the matter said Hutchison and third-placed Wind had held talks over a possible deal.

Consolidation is already underway elsewhere in Europe. Last month, Telefonica Deutschland agreed to buy rival E-Plus while last year a takeover in Austria reduced the number of players there to three from four.

Telecom Italia also confirmed it was willing to spin off its fixed-line network, a plan that could help it deconsolidate debt and invest in the growing market for higher-speed Internet.

A fragile Italian economy and slowing growth in Latin America drove group revenue down 2.7 percent in the first half and core profit down 6.8 percent.

Goodwill writedowns of 2.2 billion euros, on an acquisitions made before Bernabe arrived in 2008, resulted in a first-half net loss of 1.41 billion euros compared with a profit of 1.24 billion euros a year earlier.