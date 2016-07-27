Telecom Italia shares soar on fibre broadband JV, earnings forecast

July 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia shares soared by 11 percent on Wednesday after it announced a new fibre broadband joint venture and nudged up its forecast for domestic core earnings this year following better-than-expected first-half results.

The joint venture between Telecom Italia and Swisscom unit Fastweb, unveiled late on Tuesday, will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy.

That should help Italy’s biggest phone group fend off rising competition in high-speed Internet infrastructure, especially from power utility Enel, which is seeking to establish itself as a credible rival by proposing to use its pylons and ducts to lay fibre optic cables.

Shares were trading 10.8 percent higher at 1344 GMT, making it the best performer on the European Stoxx 600 Index, which was up 0.75 percent.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that the JV, which will be 80-percent owned by Telecom Italia, would “further enhance Telecom Italia’s market timing advantage against Enel.”

Berenberg said the results, combined with the Fastweb deal, “will encourage the bulls on the shares”, while UBS said that “after the recent de-rating, we expect Q2 results and the fibre JV to provide grounds for a rebound.”

Telecom Italia, controlled by French media group Vivendi , said it expects low single digit growth in domestic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2016 on an organic basis. The company earlier forecast “at least stable” domestic EBITDA this year.

First-half EBITDA for the whole group, which also includes its Brazilian operations, rose 2.4 percent to 3.726 billion euros ($4.09 billion), above a consensus of analysts’ forecasts of 3.62 billion euros provided by the company.

Telecom Italia’s shares are still down about 35 percent since the start of the year.

On July 6, the shares dropped more than 10 percent, touching their lowest level since October 2013, after France’s Iliad said it was entering the Italian mobile market, intensifying competition for the former state phone monopoly.

The company has also had to contend with recession in Brazil, once a growth area.