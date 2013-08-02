FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia chairman says Italy mobile consolidation not far away
#Market News
August 2, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman says Italy mobile consolidation not far away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Friday a price war on the Italian mobile market was unsustainable and consolidation in the market was not too far away.

“This price war is unsustainable for all the players. The others are suffering as much or more than we are. In the next six months ... I expect an easing of the competitive pressure,” he told analysts in a conference call.

“In Italy something will happen in a not too distant future,” Bernabe added. He also said that four “infrastructured” mobile players in Italy were too many.

Telecom Italia is the leading player in Italy’s mobile phone market, followed by Vodafone Italia, Vimpelcom’s Wind and Hutchison Whampoa’s 3 Italia unit. In July, Telecom Italia called off tie-up talks with 3 Italia.

