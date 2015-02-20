FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia lifts 3-yr investment goal, sees no ordinary div
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 20, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia lifts 3-yr investment goal, sees no ordinary div

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia lifted its three-year investment target on Friday to 14.5 billion euros ($16.4 billion) and said it had launched steps to list its Italian mobile towers.

In a statement outlining targets for 2015-2017, the Italian phone group said it targets an adjusted net debt of 2.5 times reported EBITDA at the end of 2017.

It its previous 2014-2016 plan Telecom Italia had guided to overall investments of less than 14 billion euros and for a sale of the domestic towers.

Telecom Italia said its board was willing to propose the payment of dividends only to holders of its saving shares at the minimum amount set in its statute. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.