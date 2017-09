LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian phone group Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday he expected to list a minority stake in its domestic mobile towers business before the summer.

Telecom Italia approved on Friday the transferral of 11,500 mobile phone towers to a company called Inwit of which it would keep a majority stake after the listing. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni)