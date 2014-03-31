FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia sells Milan headquarters for 75 mln euros
March 31, 2014

Telecom Italia sells Milan headquarters for 75 mln euros

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has sold its Milan headquarters to Fondo Inarcassa RE for 75 million euro ($103 million) in a sale-and-leaseback deal with the Italian property fund, it said on Monday.

The deal is part of Telecom Italia’s planned 4 billion euros of asset and bond sales to raise cash for much-needed investment to upgrade its domestic network.

A Telecom Italia statement said that it had signed a long-term rental contract for the building, which will continue to host its main offices in Milan.

The building is located in a prestigious area in the city centre, next to the Milan bourse. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Goodman)

