FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sawiris offer for Telecom Italia must be worth 1.5 euro to be attractive-shareholder
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Sawiris offer for Telecom Italia must be worth 1.5 euro to be attractive-shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia shareholder Marco Fossati said on Monday that any offer for the company from Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris must be worth around 1.5 euros per share to be attractive.

The debt-laden group has attracted attention from Sawiris, who could invest billions of euros by buying new shares in the company. The possible investment will be discussed at a Telecom Italia board meeting on Dec. 6.

“I seem to have understood there is no specific or detailed offer,” Fossati told Reuters. “We’re waiting for his next move.”

“A correct price would be the one that most shareholders have on their books, which is around 1.5 euros per share.”

Fossati holds a five percent stake it the company. At 1024 GMT, shares were trading at 0.69 euros, down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.