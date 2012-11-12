FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Sawiris confirms interest in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Naguib Sawiris is interested in Telecom Italia, his spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that a report the Egyptian businessman had offered to invest up to 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) was inaccurate.

“He confirmed the content of the report that he actually expressed an interest,” she told Reuters. But she said he described a report that he would invest up to 5 billion euros as “inaccurate and excessive”. ($1 = 0.7868 euro) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Dan Lalor)

