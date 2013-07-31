FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy police search offices, home of Telecom Italia director -source
July 31, 2013 / 6:47 PM / 4 years ago

Italy police search offices, home of Telecom Italia director -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian financial police searched the offices and home of Telecom Italia board member Elio Catania on Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible insider trading, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters.

The source said that Catania was suspected of supplying media outlets with privileged information about Telecom Italia whose publication led to strong fluctuations in the company’s share price.

Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli, writing by Catherine Hornby, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and David Evans)

