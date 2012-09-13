FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T.Italia accepts executive settlement proposal in SIM card probe
September 13, 2012

T.Italia accepts executive settlement proposal in SIM card probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Thursday its board has accepted a proposal by a former executive to reach a settlement over a legal case involving false SIM cards.

In a statement, Telecom Italia said it will propose to its shareholders a settlement by which former executive Riccardo Ruggiero will pay the group 1.5 million euros in return for a pledge not to pursue claims against him in the criminal trial on the cards.

Telecom Italia said Ruggiero is facing charges of obstructing the supervisory authorities in the criminal trial.

The company said it will also propose to shareholders a settlement for former executive Carlo Orazio Buora over litigation to the tune of 1 million euros. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Leslie Adler)

