Telecom Italia top investor to discuss vote decisions on Dec. 19
December 17, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia top investor to discuss vote decisions on Dec. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The holding company that controls Telecom Italia said on Tuesday it would hold a board meeting on Thursday to discuss decisions relating to a shareholder meeting called to oust the board of the phone group.

In a statement, Telco said the decisions also relate to the number, pay and term of directors, should the meeting due on Friday approve the proposal to revoke the board.

Telco is controlled by Telefonica together with Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali, Intesa Sanpaolo , and Mediobanca. It controls Telecom Italia with a stake of 22.4 percent.

In November, Telco said it would vote against board removal proposal submitted by 5 percent investor Findim. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)

