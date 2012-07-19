FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T.Italia shares suspended from trading, down 8 pct
July 19, 2012 / 2:23 PM / in 5 years

T.Italia shares suspended from trading, down 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Trading in Telecom Italia’s shares was halted on Thursday as they extended losses mirroring a sharp drop in the shares of the Italian telecoms group’s Brazilian unit, hit a by a sales suspension decided by the sector’s regulator.

Brazil’s telecom regulator Anatel on Wednesday ordered three leading operators to stop selling new mobile plans in certain states.

Telecom’s Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes will be prohibited from selling new plans in 19 states.

The news hit Telecom Italia’s shares on Thursday and the stock tumbled further, hitting the session lows, after TIM Participacoes started trading sharply lower.

Traded volumes are above the daily average of the last month. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

