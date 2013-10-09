FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia shares soar Brazilian unit report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia extended gains in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, rising 7 percent in the wake of a Bloomberg report saying the Italian phone company was seeking at least $12 billion for its controlling stake in Brazil’s Tim Partecipacoes.

A disposal of Telecom’s 67 percent stake in the Brazilian company would value Tim Partecipacoes at $18 billion, a 50 percent premium to its current market value.

Telecom’s shares were already rising on expectations of asset sales, shrugging off a rating downgrade to junk by Moody‘s.

At 1450 GMT the stock traded at at 0.6590 euros.

Reporting by Sabina Suzzi; writing by Francesca Landini

