UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia at record low on network spin-off delay

* Worst performer on pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index

* Delay to spin-off seen postponing debt cutting efforts (Adds analyst comments, details)

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia fell to a record low on Tuesday following the company’s decision to put on hold plans to spin-off its fixed-line network, which could hamper efforts to cut debt.

The group said late on Monday that a plan by the local regulator to cut tariffs rivals pay to access its network would affect the feasibility of the spin-off. It asked for favourable regulation before taking any further steps.

A delay to the sale of the network would be another setback for Chairman Franco Bernabe’s efforts to revitalise the group, following the collapse of talks earlier this month on a tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa.

At 0814 GMT, Telecom Italia’s stock was trading 3.4 percent lower at 0.4869 euros, after earlier hitting 0.4828 euros, its lowest level on record according to Thomson Reuters data, also making it the worst performer on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

“This puts at risk (the spin-off‘s) execution, together with its potential benefits,” Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a note. The bank said these were linked to the possibility of Telecom Italia selling a minority stake in its fixed network and allowing the group to speed up deleveraging.

Telecom Italia’s board in May approved a plan to separate fixed-line access assets into a new company, a move that could free up resources to cut its more than 28 billion euros ($36.53 billion) of debt.

Some analysts said Telecom Italia’s move may be purely strategic, seeking to put pressure on Italian telecoms regulator AGCOM and European authorities, which are expected to take a final decision on the fees before the end of the year.

AGCOM last week tentatively approved cutting the fees rival companies pay to rent space on the fixed line network, prompting criticism from Telecom Italia which said the cut would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros ($143 million).