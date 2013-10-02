FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia shares down on strategy uncertainty
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 2, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia shares down on strategy uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia turned negative as traders said the merger of Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s telecommunications giant Oi could slow down a possible sale of Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes.

Traders also said the stock had been hit by profit-taking after several days of rallying amid expectations Chairman Franco Bernabe will quit.

Investors welcome the prospect of Telecom Italia’s Brazilian unit, which Bernabe had opposed arguing the Italian telecoms group needed instead a large capital increase.

At 1026 GMT shares in Telecom Italia were down 0.8 percent at 0.6365 euros. Earlier on Wednesday, the stock had earlier rallied 3 percent. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)

