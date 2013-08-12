S&P says may cut Telecom Italia's ratings

MILAN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Monday it had lowered its outlook on Telecom Italia’s credit ratings after the telecoms company cut its earnings guidance for 2013.

S&P said it confirmed its ‘BBB-’ long-term rating on the former Italian monopolist.

“The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the long-term rating by one notch within the next 12 months,” it said in a statement.

Last week Moody’s said it had placed Telecom Italia debt on review for a possible downgrade. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)