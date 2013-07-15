FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia to review regulatory developments before spin-off
July 15, 2013 / 8:17 PM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia to review regulatory developments before spin-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italian phone company Telecom Italia said on Monday it will review regulatory developments before proceeding with the spin-off of its fixed-line network after the local regulator cut tariffs to access the grid.

On Thursday, telecommunications regulator AGCOM approved lower fees for rivals who rent space on Telecom Italia’s fixed-line copper network, lowering its potential income.

“The company’s board acknowledged that the uncertainties introduced by recent decisions taken by AGCOM might affect the feasibility” of the spin-off, the Italian former monopolist said in a statement.

Telecom Italia has said the fee cut jeopardises the planned spin-off of the network and would reduce its annual income by 110 million euros. The ruling will be reviewed by European authorities and AGCOM will take a final decision well before the end of 2013. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
