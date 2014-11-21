FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia says to explore tie-up options between Brazil unit and Oi
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia says to explore tie-up options between Brazil unit and Oi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday its management would explore a possible tie-up between its Brazilian mobile phone unit Tim Brasil and Oi.

“The next steps, if there are to be any, will be submitted to the board for approval, following the opinion of the committee of independent directors,” the group said in a statement after a board meeting.

It said the board of Tim Brasil, in which Telecom Italia has a 67 percent stake, had approved the sale of its mobile phone towers to American Tower for over 900 million euros.

Telecom Italia also said it had sent a proposal to infrastructure fund F2i to express its formal interest in starting discussions on the acquisition of a controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.