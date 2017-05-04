FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Telecom Italia shares up 2 pct after strong first quarter
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 4, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 3 months ago

Telecom Italia shares up 2 pct after strong first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 2 percent on Thursday after Italy's biggest phone group reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong results from its domestic operations.

"Q1 was very strong, with a 2 percent group revenue and EBITDA beat," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The company, controlled by French media group Vivendi , said first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.99 billion euros ($2.17 billion), compared with the 1.95 billion euros of an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Sales at the former telecoms monopoly rose 8.5 percent to 4.82 billion euros, also above expectations.

By 0707 GMT, the stock was up 1.5 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index. ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.