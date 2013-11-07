Telecom Italia CEO says Brazil unit is core asset that can be sold

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said on Thursday the company’s Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes was a core asset and he would consider selling it only at a “convincing” price.

“Brazil is a core asset but also core assets have a price,” Patuano told an analyst conference call to present the company’s 2014-2016 business plan.

“Never say never. But the price of a core asset is a price that can convince me and the board to change strategy in which today we clearly decided that Brazil is an important component.”

A source familiar with the matter has said Telecom Italia aimed to raise at least 9 billion euros from the sale of its 67 percent stake in TIM.

CFO Piergiorgio Peluso said the board did not discuss dividend policy on Thursday.