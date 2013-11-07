FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia CEO says Brazil unit is core asset that can be sold
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 7, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says Brazil unit is core asset that can be sold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano said on Thursday the company’s Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes was a core asset and he would consider selling it only at a “convincing” price.

“Brazil is a core asset but also core assets have a price,” Patuano told an analyst conference call to present the company’s 2014-2016 business plan.

“Never say never. But the price of a core asset is a price that can convince me and the board to change strategy in which today we clearly decided that Brazil is an important component.”

A source familiar with the matter has said Telecom Italia aimed to raise at least 9 billion euros from the sale of its 67 percent stake in TIM.

CFO Piergiorgio Peluso said the board did not discuss dividend policy on Thursday.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.