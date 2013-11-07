FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia launches convertible bond, warns on targets
November 7, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia launches convertible bond, warns on targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest telecoms operator Telecom Italia launched mandatory convertible bond worth up to 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on Thursday and said full-year results may differ from its 2013 targets.

Books for the November 2016 bond, convertible into ordinary and saving shares, will close by Friday, it said in a statement, adding that the coupon was expected to be of 5.75-6.5 percent.

In a separate statement, the heavily indebted company reiterated its financial targets for 2013, but added that “actual results may differ, even significantly, from those forecasted for the whole 2013.”.

Telecom Italia said nine month revenues fell 7.6 percent to 20.38 billion euros dragged by weakness its recession-hit domestic business, while core profits fell 10.5 percent to 7.93 billion euros.

Both were broadly in line with market expectations.

Adjusted net debt stood at 28.23 billion euros at the end of September, also in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

