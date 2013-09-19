FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo says will protect its interest in Telecom Italia
September 19, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo says will protect its interest in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo is open to all solutions regarding its investment in Telecom Italia that can help the phone group and at the same time safeguard its interests as shareholder and creditor, the bank’s chairman said on Thursday.

“Telecom is a big company, important for the country and a solution must be found,” Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said.

He added that it was necessary “to respect first of all the decisions of the company. Thereafter, (Intesa Sanpaolo) as shareholder and creditor will protect its interest”.

He also said that Intesa Sanpaolo did not discuss injecting fresh resources into the debt-laden telecoms group at the bank’s latest board meeting.

Telecom Italia’s shareholders, including Spain’s Telefonica , are holding informal talks on Thursday on the group’s strategic options, three sources close to the situation told Reuters. [ID>nI6N0H6006] (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

