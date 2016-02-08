FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia to raise targets in new business plan - chairman
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 8, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia to raise targets in new business plan - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will raise its targets in the new business plan to 2018 which the Italian phone group will present next week, Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Monday.

“Next week ... we will communicate the new objectives to 2018 which I can already say will be higher,” Recchi said on the sidelines of an event in Milan, adding that the new plan does not take into account Metroweb, with whom the group plans to collaborate on ultrafast broadband networks.

The executive said that Brazil remained “strategic for our plans” and that there were no tie-up talks ongoing between its unit there, TIM Participacoes, and rival Oi SA .

“There is nothing and even if there was, we wouldn’t comment,” he said.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
