FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Italy regulator rejects Telecom Italia's 'universal service' tariff hike
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 6, 2016 / 3:56 PM / 9 months ago

Italy regulator rejects Telecom Italia's 'universal service' tariff hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's communication regulator has rejected Telecom Italia's bid to hike tariffs for basic fixed-line voice services and also spurned a new pricing proposal presented by the phone group, the watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday.

AGCOM also said in future Telecom Italia will need to get the authority's approval before implementing any price hikes for so-called 'universal service' related to network access and calls from fixed lines or public phone booths.

Telecom Italia declined comment.

The authority's decision comes as Italy's biggest phone group, burdened with a heavy debt pile, is seeking to boost revenues to invest more and fend off growing competition from mobile and broadband players.

In April, Telecom Italia suspended price increases it was planning to introduce after the authority challenged the proposed hikes. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.