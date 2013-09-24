FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2013 / 10:53 AM / 4 years ago

Italy govt not planning move on Telecom Italia, Alitalia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government has no plans to intervene over Telecom Italia or national carrier Alitalia, which both face potential loss of control to foreign shareholders, a senior government source said on Tuesday.

“The government is staying out of Alitalia and Telecom Italia,” the source told Reuters.

The two groups both face possible takeover, adding to the list of large Italian groups which have been acquired by foreign shareholders.

Spanish telecoms group Telefonica is raising its stake in Telecom Italia in a complex deal that will strengthen its control over a rival in key markets, while Air France-KLM is considering whether to increase its stake in Alitalia.

