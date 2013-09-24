FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia to benefit from stronger Telefonica presence-Intesa
September 24, 2013 / 11:13 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia to benefit from stronger Telefonica presence-Intesa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will draw benefit from the strengthened presence of Spain’s Telefonica in its shareholder structure, a senior official at one of the phone company’s Italian shareholders said on Tuesday.

“I believe Telecom Italia can benefit from the presence of an international operator that is one of the world’s biggest,” Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, management board Chairman at Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, said.

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail bank, is one of the Italian shareholders of the Telco vehicle which controls Telecom Italia.

Telefonica is raising its stake in Telecom Italia in a complex deal that strengthens its influence over a key rival in south America. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

