Italy centre-left official says govt must act on Telecom Italia
September 25, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

Italy centre-left official says govt must act on Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Italian government should intervene over Telefonica SA’s move to increase control over Telecom Italia to ensure that national interests are not hurt, the economic affairs spokesman of the centre-left Democratic Party said on Wednesday.

Matteo Colaninno said the Democratic Party, part of Prime Minister Enrico’s Letta’s ruling coalition, considered that “vital national interests” affecting jobs and infrastructure were at stake.

“For this reason the PD believes that parliament and the government should evaluate the overall impact of the operation on various strategic assets and consider the use of the special powers envisaged for protecting the country’s strategic interests and companies,” he said in a statement. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte; writing by James Mackenzie)

